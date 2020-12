The Washington Football Team has announced the addition of two new members to its practice squad, including former Red Raider Dylan Cantrell.

We have signed the following players to the practice squad:

TE Dylan Cantrell

TE Tyrone Swoopes pic.twitter.com/uuzGU5y7KJ — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 23, 2020

During his time in Lubbock, he caught 158 passes for almost 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns, before becoming a sixth round draft pick of the Los Angeles Chargers.

This is the fourth NFL franchise that Cantrell has been a part of over his three year professional career.