LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

On November 23, 2019 the Texas Tech University Student Government Association will host Barricading Broadway in conjunction with the City of Lubbock. Broadway will be closed to traffic between University Avenue and Avenue X from 8:30 P.M. to 1:30 A.M. The goal of this project is to provide a safe environment for vendors and customers in the Broadway area on Texas Tech game days.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the City of Lubbock again on this project and hope to make it a weekend tradition," said David Rivero, Texas Tech Student Body President. "We had a successful first run in September and this past weekend and we are looking forward to a successful run on Saturday."