MEMPHIS and LUBBOCK — Texas Tech interim coach Sonny Cumbie will hold a press conference from the Downtown Memphis, scheduled from 2:30 – 3:00 p.m. Monday. The Red Raiders play Mississippi State Tuesday in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Kickoff is set for 5:45 p.m.

Use the video player above to watch a replay of the Sonny Cumbie press conference. The video below is a replay of Mike Leach.