WATCH: Monterey product Xavier White earns scholarship at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — After spending the 2019 season as a walk-on, former Monterey Plainsman Xavier White was awarded a full scholarship by Texas Tech on Sunday.

The football team gave White the news on a team Zoom call, which Texas Tech posted on Twitter.

Scholarship presentations come in a little different form this year…



Congrats @Iam_xwhite14! pic.twitter.com/kVYmUuc3Ky — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) August 24, 2020

White did not start his career as a Red Raider. After graduating from Monterey, White spent his freshman season at Dodge Community College in Kansas.

He transferred to Texas Tech before the 2019 season and played four games before his season was cut short by injury. He totaled 10 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown in those contests.

Because he only played in four games, White preserved his redshirt. 2020 will be his sophomore season.