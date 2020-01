Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a Chiefs’ touchdown during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The Kansas City Chiefs are beating the Tennessee Titans 21-17, thanks in large part to Patrick Mahomes.

The former Texas Tech star hit Tyreek Hill for two passing touchdowns before calling his own number on a ridiculous 27-yard run.

Mahomes juked defenders and broke tackles to get into the end zone with just 11 seconds left in the half.