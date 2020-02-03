WATCH: Patrick Mahomes runs in first touchdown of Super Bowl

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

MIAMI — Patrick Mahomes ran in the first touchdown of the Super Bowl, scoring from one yard out in the first quarter.

The touchdown followed a run to the 1-yard line by running back Damien Williams. It gave the Chiefs a 7-3 lead.