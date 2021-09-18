Watch: Red Raider Nation’s Countdown to Kickoff, TTU vs FIU

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Red Raiders will face the Florida International Panthers Saturday evening for their second home game of the season.



The game will be played at Jones AT&T Stadium at 6:00 p.m.

David Collier, Eric Kelly and EverythingLubbock.com’s Phil Mayer provide all the information you need to know prior to Saturday evening’s game.

You can watch the broadcast in the video player above or on KAMC at 10:30 a.m.



The Red Raiders are currently 2-0 overall and 0-0 in the Big 12 Conference.

