Watch Replay: Red Raider Nation’s Countdown to Kickoff, TTU vs Iowa State

LUBBOCK, Texas — Following their bye week, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will hit the field Saturday afternoon to face the Iowa State Cyclones.

The game will be played at Jones AT&T Stadium here in Lubbock at 2:30 p.m. CST.

Network coverage of the game will be televised on ESPN 2.

David Collier, Mason Horodyski and EverythingLubbock.com’s Phil Mayer provided all the information you needed to know prior to the game.

The Red Raiders are currently 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the Big 12 Conference.

Earlier this week, Texas Tech Athletics announced Joey McGuire as the team’s new head coach following the termination of Matt Wells in October.

Interim Head Coach Sonny Cumbie will continue to lead the team for the remainder of the season and in a possible bowl appearance.

