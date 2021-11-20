Watch: Red Raider Nation’s Countdown to Kickoff, TTU vs Okla. State

(EDITOR’S NOTE: The broadcast begins at 10:30 AM CST Saturday)



LUBBOCK, Texas — Following an exciting end to last weekend’s home game, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will now face the Oklahoma State Cowboys Saturday evening.

David Collier, Mason Horodyski and EverythingLubbock.com’s Phil Mayer provide all the information you needed to know prior to the game on KAMC’s Red Raider Nation: Countdown to Kickoff.

Kickoff time is at 7:00 p.m. CST at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Network coverage of the game will be televised on FOX.

Saturday’s game will also mark the final ride of Fearless Champion. The horse and all his riders will be recognized during halftime of the football game.



The Red Raiders are currently 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the Big 12 Conference.

