Watch: Red Raider Nation’s Countdown to Kickoff, TTU vs Okla. State

Red Raider Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(EDITOR’S NOTE: The broadcast begins at 10:30 AM CST Saturday)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Following an exciting end to last weekend’s home game, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will now face the Oklahoma State Cowboys Saturday evening.

David Collier, Mason Horodyski and EverythingLubbock.com’s Phil Mayer provide all the information you needed to know prior to the game on KAMC’s Red Raider Nation: Countdown to Kickoff.

Kickoff time is at 7:00 p.m. CST at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Network coverage of the game will be televised on FOX.

Saturday’s game will also mark the final ride of Fearless Champion. The horse and all his riders will be recognized during halftime of the football game.

The Red Raiders are currently 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the Big 12 Conference.

Click here to view Texas Tech’s 2021 college football schedule.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar