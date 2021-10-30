Watch: Red Raider Nation’s Countdown to Kickoff, TTU vs Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road in Norman to face the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners Saturday afternoon.



The game will be played at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CDT.

Network coverage of the game will be televised on ABC and KAMC.

This will be Tech’s first game following the termination of former head coach Matt Wells earlier this week.



David Collier, Mason Horodyski and EverythingLubbock.com’s Phil Mayer provide all the information you needed to know prior to the game.



The Red Raiders are currently 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the Big 12 Conference.

Click here to view Texas Tech’s 2021 college football schedule.

You can watch Saturday’s Countdown to Kickoff broadcast in the video player at the top of this article.