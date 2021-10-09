Watch Replay: Red Raider Nation’s Countdown to Kickoff, TTU vs TCU

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s homecoming for the Texas Tech Red Raiders as they face the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs Saturday evening.

Kick off is at 6:00 p.m. CDT at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The game will be televised on ESPN.



This is the Red Raiders’ third-straight 6:00 p.m. home game of the season.

The Red Raiders are currently 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12 Conference.

