Watch Replay: Red Raider Nation’s Countdown to Kickoff, TTU vs West Virginia

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Red Raiders were on the road again this weekend to face their second Big 12 Conference opponent of the season, the West Virginia University Mountaineers.



Saturday’s game was played at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown at 3:30 p.m. MDT (2:30 p.m. CDT).

The game was televised on ESPN 2.



David Collier, Eric Kelly and EverythingLubbock.com’s Phil Mayer provided all the information you needed to know prior to the game.



The Red Raiders are currently 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the Big 12 Conference.

