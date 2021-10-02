Watch Replay: Red Raider Nation’s Countdown to Kickoff, TTU vs West Virginia

Red Raider Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Inc./KAMC News/Red Raider Nation)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Red Raiders were on the road again this weekend to face their second Big 12 Conference opponent of the season, the West Virginia University Mountaineers.

Saturday’s game was played at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown at 3:30 p.m. MDT (2:30 p.m. CDT).

The game was televised on ESPN 2.

David Collier, Eric Kelly and EverythingLubbock.com’s Phil Mayer provided all the information you needed to know prior to the game.

The Red Raiders are currently 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the Big 12 Conference.

Click here to view Texas Tech’s 2021 college football schedule.

You can watch a replay of Saturday’s Countdown to Kickoff broadcast in the video players below.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar