LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Red Raider football team returns to Lubbock Wednesday afternoon — having won the Liberty Bowl against Mississippi State (and former TTU coach Mike Leach). The Red Raiders were underdogs but won the game by a score of 34 – 7.

The plane is scheduled to arrive after 1:00 p.m. (1:20 is latest ETA). We anticipate it will not be at the main terminal but rather closer to the UPS and FedEx facilities.