Watch: RRN’s Countdown to Tipoff, TTU vs Kansas

LUBBOCK, Texas — The No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders men’s basketball team will face the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks Saturday afternoon here in Lubbock.

The game will be played at United Supermarkets Area with tipoff scheduled at 3:00 p.m.

Network coverage of the game will be televised on ESPN 2.

The Red Raiders are coming off their first Big 12 Conference loss of the season to No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday.

The Red Raiders are currently 10-3 overall and 0-1 in the Big 12 Conference.

