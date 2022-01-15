Watch Relay: RRN’s Countdown to Tipoff, TTU vs Kansas State

LUBBOCK, Texas — The No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders men’s basketball team is on the road Saturday to face the Kansas State Wildcats.

The 11:00 a.m. game will be played in Manhattan, Kansas at Bramlage Coliseum.

Network coverage of the game will be televised on ESPN 2.

The Red Raiders are coming off two Big 12 Conference matchups earlier this week against No. 1 Baylor on Tuesday and Oklahoma State on Thursday.

In a shocker, Tech took down Baylor 65-62. They also picked up a 78-57 win against Oklahoma State/

The Red Raiders are currently 13-3 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12 Conference.

