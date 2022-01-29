LUBBOCK, Texas — The No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a Saturday afternoon matchup as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The 5:00 p.m. game will be played at United Supermarkets Arena here in Lubbock.

Network coverage of the game was televised on ESPN 2.

The Red Raiders were currently 15-5 overall and 5-3 in the Big 12 Conference before the game.

Click here to view Texas Tech’s 2021-2022 college basketball schedule.

David Collier, Mason Horodyski and EverythingLubbock.com’s Phil Mayer provide all the information you needed to know prior to the game.

You can watch Red Raider Nation: Countdown to Tipoff in the video players below.