LUBBOCK, Texas — The No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders are back on the road this weekend to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Saturday afternoon matchup.

The 2:00 p.m. CST game will be played at the Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

Network coverage of the game will be televised on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Red Raiders are currently 23-7 overall and 12-5 in the Big 12 Conference.

Click here to view Texas Tech’s 2021-2022 college basketball schedule.

David Collier, Mason Horodyski and EverythingLubbock.com’s Phil Mayer provide all the information you needed to know prior to the game.

You can watch a replay of Red Raider Nation: Countdown to Tipoff in the view players below this article.