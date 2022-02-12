LUBBOCK, Texas — The No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders are home this weekend face the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in a Saturday afternoon matchup.

The 3:00 p.m. CST game will be played at United Supermarkets Arena.

Network coverage of the game will be televised on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Tech is coming off their 70-55 loss against Oklahoma Wednesday in Norman.

The Red Raiders are currently 18-6 overall and 7-4 in the Big 12 Conference.

David Collier, Mason Horodyski and EverythingLubbock.com’s Phil Mayer provide all the information you needed to know prior to the game.

