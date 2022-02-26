LUBBOCK, Texas — The No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders are back on the road this weekend to face the Texas Christian Horned Frogs in late Saturday afternoon matchup.

The 5:00 p.m. CST game will be played at the Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.

Network coverage of the game will be televised on ESPN 2

The Red Raiders are currently 22-6 overall and 11-4 in the Big 12 Conference.

Click here to view Texas Tech’s 2021-2022 college basketball schedule.

David Collier, Mason Horodyski and EverythingLubbock.com’s Phil Mayer provide all the information you needed to know prior to the game.

You can watch a replay Red Raider Nation: Countdown to Tipoff in the video players below.