LUBBOCK, Texas — The No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders are on the road this weekend for a rematch against the No. 20 University of Texas Longhorns and Chris Beard.

The 11:30 a.m. CST game will be played at the Erwin Center in Austin.

You can watch the game on ABC and right here on KAMC.

The Red Raiders are currently 20-6 overall and 9-4 in the Big 12 Conference.

Click here to view Texas Tech’s 2021-2022 college basketball schedule.

David Collier, Mason Horodyski and EverythingLubbock.com’s Phil Mayer provide all the information you needed to know prior to the game.

You can watcha replay of Red Raider Nation: Countdown to Tipoff in the video players below.