Watch at 10:30 AM: RRN’s Countdown to Tipoff, TTU vs West Virginia

LUBBOCK, Texas — After taking down the No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones earlier this week, the No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders will face the West Virginia Mountaineers in a Saturday morning matchup.

The 11:00 a.m. game will be played at United Supermarkets Arena here in Lubbock.

Network coverage of the game will be televised on ESPN 2.

The Red Raiders are currently 14-4 overall and 4-2 in the Big 12 Conference.

David Collier, Mason Horodyski and EverythingLubbock.com’s Phil Mayer provide all the information you needed to know prior to the game.

You can watch the Red Raider Nation: Countdown to Tipoff broadcast at 10:30 a.m. on KAMC or in the video player above this article.