LUBBOCK, Texas — The No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders are on the road this weekend to face the West Virginia Mountaineers in a Saturday afternoon matchup.

The 2:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. CST) game will be played at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Network coverage of the game will be televised on ESPN.

The Red Raiders are currently 17-5 overall and 6-3 in the Big 12 Conference.

David Collier, Mason Horodyski and EverythingLubbock.com’s Phil Mayer provide all the information you needed to know prior to the game.

You can watch a recap of Red Raider Nation: Countdown to Tipoff in the video players below.