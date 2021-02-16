Weather delays Texas Tech baseball opener

LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to current weather conditions affecting Texas and the Southern United States, the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown has been moved back one day and will now take place Saturday-Monday, Feb. 20-22, the Rangers announced Wednesday.

The original schedule will be shifted back with Friday’s games taking place Saturday, Saturday’s games on Sunday and Sunday’s games on Monday.

The Red Raiders and Razorbacks will now meet on Saturday at 7 p.m., to open their seasons. Tech continues on Sunday at 3 p.m., against Ole Miss and finishes at 11 a.m., Monday against Mississippi State.

Single day tickets for Friday will be honored for the three games on Monday. There is no change for fans holding tickets for Saturday and Sunday or for the three-day tournament passes.

Single day tickets remain available for Sunday and Monday priced at $25 for adults and $15 for youth 13 and under. All tickets for Saturday have been sold. Tickets can be purchased at texasrangers.com/collegebaseballshowdown. All seating will be general admission. A single day ticket will be good for all three games that day. Suite ticket packages are also available for Sunday and Monday.

Every game from the 2021 State Farm College Showdown will be streamed live by FloSports.

For all things Red Raider Baseball, follow @TTU_Baseball on Twitter.

COLLEGE BASEBALL SHOWDOWN REVISED SCHEDULE

Saturday, February 20

11:00 a.m.—Mississippi State vs. Texas

3:00 p.m.—Mississippi vs. TCU

7:00 p.m.—Arkansas vs. Texas Tech

Sunday, February 21

11:00 a.m.—TCU vs. Mississippi State

3:00 p.m.—Texas Tech vs. Mississippi

7:00 p.m.—Texas vs. Arkansas

Monday, February 22

11:00 a.m.—Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

2:30 p.m.—Mississippi vs. Texas

6:00 p.m.—Arkansas vs. TCU

(Home Team listed second)

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)