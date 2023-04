ABILENE, Texas – Texas Tech surrendered six runs in the fourth inning against Abilene Christian before play was halted by lightning Tuesday at Crutcher Scott Field.

Details on when the game will resume will be determined at a later date.

Texas Tech was trailing 6-0 when the game was stopped in the fourth with a Wildcat runner at second and one out.

The No. 14 Red Raiders (29-13, 8-7 Big 12) open a series with Kansas State at 6 p.m. Friday in Manhattan.