Wednesday Red vs. Black game cancelled, series shortened to 3 games

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Tech Athletics announced the third game of Texas Tech Baseball’s Red & Black Series has been cancelled due to weather.

The game was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

The next game is scheduled for Sunday at 1:30 p.m. It will now be the last game in the series, according to a statement. The series is currently tied at one game apiece.

The scrimmages are free and open to the public.

The following is the full statement from Texas Tech Athletics:

The series is currently split 1-1 heading into Sunday’s decisive game three. Red took the series opener, 10-4, on Friday before Black battled back for the 4-2 win on Saturday.

Each intrasquad scrimmage is open to the public and free of charge. Team rosters will be available at the gate. No live stats or streaming will be available.

Days and times are subject to change. Be sure to follow @TTU_Baseball on Twitter for news and updates.