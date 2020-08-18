Wells: Alan Bowman in the lead for starting QB job

LUBBOCK, Texas — Alan Bowman is the favorite to win Texas Tech’s starting quarterback job coming out of training camp, Matt Wells said Monday.

“Alan’s in the lead,” the second year Red Raider head coach said. “Very confident, further along in the offense than he’s ever been.”

Bowman has shown flashes of talent in his two seasons at Texas Tech, but has struggled to stay on the field. He’s played in 11 of a possible 24 games and missed nine contests last year.

His competition for the starting spot includes redshirt freshman Maverick McIvor, Utah State transfer Henry Colombi and true freshman Donovan Smith.

McIvor is the only one of those who was at Texas Tech last year. Even so, Wells would like to see him become more consistent.

“Maverick’s been sharp at times, needs some more consistency” he said. “I think Maverick has got to continue to understand that there’s a sense of urgency all the time, and he needs to make ground up. We’re talking about a competition.”

Wells was clear that there is still an open competition for the spot; Bowman hasn’t secured it yet. He explained that reps are given to a player based on how he performs.

“It’s up to Alan to continue to keep a lead on the job and earn his reps,” Wells said. “Those guys are always earning more reps or the other guy is giving them away, one or the other.”

With less a month left before Texas Tech opens its season against Houston Baptist, all signs point to Bowman being under center for that game.