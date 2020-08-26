Wells: Positive COVID-19 tests affected decision to cancel scrimmage

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells said Tuesday that the team’s 21 COVID-19 cases affected his decision to cancel a scrimmage that was scheduled for last Saturday.

The university’s athletic department reported that the football team had 21 active cases of the virus.

“It was related,” Wells said when asked about the connection between the positive tests and the canceled scrimmage. “And it has been for how we’ve altered practice.”

Related Story: 64 total positive cases — Texas Tech Athletics update on COVID-19 testing

In addition to those who tested positive, Wells said that other players on the team have had to isolate and miss practice due to exposure to COVID-19.

Overall, he said he’s pleased with how his players and staff have handled the challenges brought forth by the pandemic.

“I think our players have handled it really, really well. Our coaches have,” Wells said. “It’s been an adjustment.”

The Red Raiders are scheduled to open their season on September 12 in Lubbock against Houston Baptist.