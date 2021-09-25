Wells: Shough out multiple weeks with upper-body injury

Texas Tech’s Tyler Shough (12) passes the ball during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Stephen F. Austin, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough will miss multiple weeks with an injury he sustained in Saturday’s loss to Texas, Matt Wells said.

“He’s going to be out a little while, a few weeks,” Wells said. “Not sure how long. We’ll get back to Lubbock and our docs will re-assess him.

Shough left the game after throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown in the second quarter.

He could be seen grabbing at his left shoulder after diving into the end zone for Texas Tech’s first score of the game. His left arm was in a sling for the second half of the game.

Here's another look at that Tyler Shough rushing touchdown in the second quarter, and as many pointed out you can see him grab his left shoulder.



And then he would leave the field a few minutes later after throwing a pick six. pic.twitter.com/IXrsSDv3k5 — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) September 25, 2021

Prior to his injury, Shough threw for 872 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions on the season.

He was replaced by Henry Colombi, who started four games for the Red Raiders last season after transferring in from Utah State.

Colombi completed 17 of his 23 passes for 324 yards after taking over for Shough against Texas. He threw long touchdowns to Myles Price, Loic Fouonji and Kaylon Geiger.