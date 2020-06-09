Wes Welker, Tracy Saul make ballot for Texas Sports Hall of Fame

LUBBOCK, TX -NOVEMBER 22: Wide receiver Wes Welker #27 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders carries the ball during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Jones SBC Stadium on November 22, 2003 in Lubbock, Texas. The Sooners won 56-25. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

WACO, Texas — Texas Tech football greats Wes Welker and Tracy Saul have made the ballot for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame’s 2021 class, Texas Tech football announced on Twitter Monday.

Welker played at Texas Tech from 2000-2003, accumulating 259 catches for 3,069 yards and 21 touchdowns over that time. He also ran for 559 yards and two touchdowns, and returned eight punts for touchdowns.

Welker cracked 1,000 receiving yards in his junior and senior seasons, and went on to have a long NFL career.

Saul played defensive back for Texas Tech from 1989-1992, and totaled a school record 25 interceptions. He is eight interceptions ahead of Elmer Tarbox, who is second on that list.

Saul picked off eight passes in both his freshman and junior seasons. Texas Tech recruited him from Idalou High School.

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame honors the state’s greatest players and coaches, and was opened in Waco in 1993.