Wesley scores 2 TDs as Cardinals beat Cowboys 25-22

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Antoine Wesley (85) tries to catch a pass as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Two former Texas Tech football players helped the Arizona Cardinals beat the Dallas Cowboys 25-22 Sunday.

Wide receiver Antoine Wesley snagged two touchdowns in the victory. Wesley has three touchdowns in the last two games after he hauled in his first career score against Indianapolis last week.

One of those touchdowns came on fourth down, after head coach Kliff Kingsbury opted to go for it instead of kicking a field goal.

The Cowboys scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to get within three points, but Arizona ran the clock out on its final drive of the game.

Kingsbury’s Cardinals are now 11-5 on the season. They will make the playoffs for the first time in his career as an NFL coach.

Dallas dropped to 11-5 with the loss, but is also headed to the postseason after clinching the NFC East.