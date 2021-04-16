What to know: Texas Tech spring football game

The Texas Tech team enters the field before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will close spring practices Saturday when the Red Raiders host the annual Spring Game inside Jones AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. and admission is free for fans to enjoy the game as well as a slew of pregame festivities.

Below are a list of items fans should know prior to their arrival Saturday:

SPRING GAME FORMAT

Texas Tech will play two full quarters as part of its Spring Game on Saturday. Following a short 10-minute halftime period, the Red Raiders will return to a series of drills highlighting both the big guys in the trenches as well as the quarterbacks, wide receivers and defensive backs. The list of drills will include 7-on-7 pass skeleton with the offense going against the defense one-on-ones between the wide receivers and tight ends against the secondary, the running backs versus the linebackers and then the offensive and defensive lines in a pass-rush scenario. The Spring Game and 1-on-1 Showcase is estimated to last roughly 90 minutes to two hours in length.

EQUIPMENT SALE, LIVE MUSIC PART OF PREGAME FESTIVITIES

Texas Tech will host its semi-annual equipment sale in conjunction with the Spring Game as game-worn and excess Under Armour t-shirts, shoes and equipment will be available for purchase. The equipment sale will take place on the west side of the stadium inside the suite entrance and stretch onto the concourse starting at 12 p.m. Saturday.

In addition to the equipment sale, fans can enjoy live music, inflatable games and a face painter beginning at 11:30 a.m. outside the West Stadium Building to Jones AT&T Stadium. The Matador will also be on site selling additional merchandise at reduced prices.

BECOME A NEW SEASON TICKET HOLDER

Fans wishing to become a new season ticket holder for the 2021 season can lock in their seats by speaking with a ticket sales representative located on the west stadium concourse. Texas Tech will have additional information pertaining to 2021 season tickets in the coming weeks.

DOUBLE T VARSITY EVENT TO BE HELD IN NORTH END ZONE CLUB AREA

As part of the Spring Game, the Double T Varsity Club will hold an event in the north end zone club area to Jones AT&T Stadium for all former letterwinners in attendance. Following the completion of the Spring Game, head coach Matt Wells and the Red Raiders will recognize the list of football letterwinners in attendance in the north end zone. For letterwinners seeking additional information, please contact the Double T Varsity Club at 806-834-3162.

THE CHAMPS ARE HERE: AUTOGRAPH SIGNING WITH TEXAS TECH SPIRIT PROGRAMS

Texas Tech will host a pregame autograph session with its National Champion spirit program beginning at 12 p.m. Saturday inside the Gate 1 entrance (southwest corner) to Jones AT&T Stadium. The spirit programs recently returned from their national meet in Florida where the pom squad finished in first place in both the Division IA pom category and the Division IA dance jazz category, while the co-ed cheer squad took second place in its own category.

CONCESSION STANDS AVAILABLE THROUGHOUT SPRING GAME

Texas Tech will have concession stand items for sale on the west concourse throughout Saturday’s Spring Game. Beer and wine will also be available for fans 21 years and older.

NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED INSIDE JONES AT&T STADIUM

Jones AT&T Stadium is a smoke-free facility (includes electronic cigarettes and vaping). There are no smoking areas within the stadium. Fans wishing to smoke outside the stadium will need a new ticket for admission.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Texas Tech’s clear bag policy will remain in effect for all athletic venues during the 2020-21 athletic year. Fans will be able to bring the following style and size bag or package into the venue:

· Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.”

· One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

· Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the venue with one of the clear plastic bags.

· An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

· Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will be permitted into Jones AT&T Stadium.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For additional information regarding gameday policies at Jones AT&T Stadium, please visit our Gameday Guide.

