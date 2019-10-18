What to know: Texas Tech vs. Iowa State

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University football looks to improve to 4-3 on the 2019 season as the Iowa State Cyclones travel to Lubbock for a Big 12 clash.

The game kicks off at 11:00 a.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 and the Texas Tech Sports Network.

Premium areas and the student gate will open at 9:00 a.m. and the stadium’s other gates will open a half hour later. Four F-16 Viper jets from the Texas Air National Guard will fly over the stadium before kick.

The match-up is Texas Tech’s annual Homecoming game, as alumni will return to Lubbock to participate in activities such as the Homecoming parade and pep rally.

Check out the full Homecoming events schedule here.

At Raider Alley, country artist Adam Hood will perform a pre-game concert. He’ll take the stage at 9:00 a.m. Texas Tech great Donny Anderson will also be on hand, as the former tailback will sign autographs at the “Date with a Great” booth. Lastly David Ruch, who holds the Guinness World Record for the furthest tortilla throw, will be giving tortilla tossing tutorials to fans at Raider Alley.

Tickets are still available for those looking to attend the game, and can be obtained at the Texas Tech Ticket Office, the online ticket portal at TexasTech.com or by calling (806) 742-TECH.