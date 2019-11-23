What to know: Texas Tech vs. Kansas State

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Red Raiders will try to salvage their chances of making a bowl game Saturday evening as Kansas State comes to Jones AT&T Stadium.

At 6-4, the Wildcats are already eligible for a bowl but are just 3-4 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech is 2-5 in conference, so it would pass Kansas State in the conference standings with a win.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game.

When: Saturday, November 23 at 6 p.m.

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium. Lubbock, Texas.

How to watch: Channel: Fox Sports 1. Streaming: Fox Sports App.

Series history

Texas Tech is 9-10 all-time in matchups against Kansas State. Last season, the Wildcats beat the Horned Frogs 21-6 in Manhattan. T.J. Vasher had a game high 69 receiving yards in the loss.

Key stats

Texas Tech has the No. 14 passing offense in the nation. Kansas State is stout against the pass; its 198.7 passing yards allowed per game is first in the Big 12.

Kansas State is No. 5 in the nation in time of possession at 34:29. Texas Tech is just No. 98 at 28:30.

Texas Tech’s total defense has slipped to No. 124 in the nation, allowing 478.2 yards per game.

Players to watch

Texas Tech QB Jett Duffey: Duffey has gotten into a groove in Texas Tech’s past two games, throwing for a combined 687 yards and five touchdowns. He will be challenged Saturday against Kansas State’s talented pass defense.

Texas Tech DB/LB Adam Beck: When Jordyn Brooks went down last weekend Beck filled his place admirably, making a team high 12 tackles. With Brooks a game-time decision on Saturday, it will be interesting to see how much Beck plays and if he can replicate that impressive output.

Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson: Like TCU’s Max Duggan, Thompson is dangerous with his legs. He rushed for seven touchdowns in a two week span against Oklahoma and Kansas.

Kansas State DB A.J. Parker: Parker leads Kansas State in pass defended with five and interceptions with three.

Score predictions

Red Raider Nation’s Phil Mayer, David Collier and Eric Kelly each took a crack at predicting the game’s score. This week, all three see the Wildcats pulling the upset.

Collier says… 35-28 Kansas State

Eric says… 30-20 Kansas State

Phil says… 30-27 Kansas State