LUBBOCK, Texas—Texas Tech said a big announcement would come Monday evening on renovations to the south endzone at Jones AT&T Stadium.

In December, Cody Campbell donated $25 million to have changes made to the facility. According to Texas Tech social media posts, this renovation is the biggest investment in the history of the Texas Tech Football program.

The announcement is expected 7:00 p.m. on the team’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok. Live coverage will be provided through the team’s Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube accounts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates after 7:00.