What’s next for Texas Tech at quarterback following Duffey’s likely departure

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jett Duffey is in the transfer portal, leaving Texas Tech without the quarterback that started the final eight games of its 2019 season.

Duffey has one year of eligibility remaining and will not have to redshirt for his new school. He can also opt to pull his name out of the portal if he so chooses.

If Duffey does go through with the transfer, Matt Wells will have to pick a new starting quarterback next season. As it stands now, here are his options.

Alan Bowman

Alam Bowman takes a snap against UTEP (KLBK/KAMC)

Bowman seems like the most likely candidate to take over. He started the first three games of the 2019 season before going down with a shoulder injury and appeared in eight games as a freshman in 2018.

By playing in just three games last season, Bowman preserved his redshirt. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Bowman is a proven passer, having thrown for 2,683 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a freshman. Texas Tech is 6-5 in games Bowman has played over the last two years and 3-10 in games he has not.

The biggest hurdle for Bowman has been health. He missed time with a collapsed lung in 2018 and hurt his shoulder in 2019. To thrive, he’ll need to stay on the field.

Maverick McIvor

McIvor didn’t get into a game as a true freshman last season due to injury, but he certainly has potential.

The San Angelo Central product was having a solid camp before having foot surgery in August.

“Maverick’s handed most of it pretty well,” Wells said following practice on August 7. “It’s a lot coming at him. He’s mature, got a really good arm, got some great arm talent and his better days are ahead of him.”

McIvor was a coveted prospect that chose Texas Tech over USC, Ole Miss, Iowa and other schools. At full health, he could contend for the starting job.

Transfer

With only two scholarship quarterbacks left on the roster, there’s a good chance Wells looks to the transfer portal for a quarterback.

One name was rumored as an option is Wells’ quarterback from Utah State, Jordan Love. However, Love announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft Tuesday, so he’s off the board.

There will be plenty of other choices as quarterbacks will opt to find new schools after their teams play in bowl games. Texas Tech’s staff will likely take a hard look at what’s out there.

Good quarterback play is obviously vital, and someone will need to emerge for Texas Tech to significantly improve on its 4-8 2019 season.