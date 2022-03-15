BOZEMAN, Montana — Texas Tech men’s basketball will begin March Madness play on Friday, and while the No. 3-seeded Red Raiders have the memory of the 2019 team’s run to the title game fresh in their mind, they must get past No. 14 Montana State first.

Texas Tech is a heavy favorite (ESPN listed the Red Raiders as 15-point favorites Tuesday), but that does not mean the Red Raiders should take the Bobcats lightly. Just ask Tech forward Kevin Obanor, who led No. 15 Oral Roberts past No. 2 Ohio State and No. 7 Florida to the Sweet 16 last season.

Montana State is playing its best basketball of the season heading into the tournament. It clinched its spot in the NCAA Tournament by winning the Big Sky Tournament, culminating in an 87-66 victory over Northern Colorado Saturday.

The Bobcats will enter their match with Texas Tech on a six-game winning streak. They have won 18 of their last 20, with their two losses coming by just eight combined points.

Their standout player is junior forward Jubrile Belo. He is the team’s second-leading scorer (13.0 points per game) and rebounder (6.8 rebounds per game), and he excels on the defensive side of the floor.

The London native blocked a league-best 1.8 shots per game, helping himself attain the Big Sky’s Defensive Player of the Year and Player of the Year awards. He anchored a defense that allowed 68.7 points per game, the best mark in the Big Sky.

On offense, while the Bobcats did not shoot a heavy volume of the 3-pointers, they shot it effectively — their 36.9 percent mark was better than any Big 12 team. They excelled at getting to the free throw line, shooting the fifth-most freebies in all of college basketball.

Montana State’s leading scorer is 5-foot-8 guard Xavier Bishop, who averages 13.9 points per game. Former top-100 recruit and Washington transfer Raequan Battle comes off the bench for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats are seeking their first tournament win in program history. They’ve made the tournament three times, most recently in 1996, but have gone down in the first round each time.

The Red Raiders and Bobcats will tip off at 12:45 p.m. Friday. The game will be shown on TNT.