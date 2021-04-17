Wide receiver Ezukanma suffers broken arm

Texas Tech’s Erik Ezukanma (13) during an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma broke his right arm at practice Thursday, Matt Wells said.

Ezukanma broke his arm in two different places, and had successful surgery on it Friday, Wells said. Wells called the injury a freak accident.

Wells did not give a specific timeline for when Ezukanma could return, but said the team would re-evaluate him in August.

“It’ll be a few months through the summer,” he said. “He’s got some hurdles to overcome. We’ll see how he heals. He’s maybe a quick healer. We’ll have a whole lot better idea come August. But he’ll play a lot of football for us in the fall. Biggest thing is how quickly he can heal.”

Ezukanma emerged as Texas Tech’s No. 1 receiver and one of the team’s best players in the 2020 season, catching 46 passes for 748 yards and six touchdowns.

“He’s a tough man,” Wells said. “He’s one of our best players, our best workers and our best people in this program and he’ll come back stronger than ever.”

The Red Raiders have several talented young receivers, such as sophomores Loic Founji and Myles Price, and redshirt freshman JJ Sparkman, who had a team-high 72 receiving yards in Saturday’s spring game.

Wells said true freshman Jerand Bradley moved into Ezukanma’s spot in the offense for Saturday’s spring game.