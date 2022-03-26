LUBBOCK, Texas — Two games against No. 2 Texas, two huge plays by Kurt Wilson, two thrilling, extra-inning wins for No. 16 Texas Tech.

After Wilson stole home plate to beat the Longhorns Friday night, he mashed a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning Saturday to secure a 16-12 Red Raider win.

The game was a wild, back-and-forth affair that featured plenty of scoring. After scoring two runs in the top of the first inning, Texas surrendered seven to the Red Raiders in the bottom half of the inning.

Easton Murrell smoked a home run on the first pitch seen by a Texas Tech hitter. The Red Raider offense followed that with five more hits and two walks before making an out.

Still, the potent Longhorn offense got them back into the game. Texas knocked 10 hits off of Red Raider ace Brandon Birdsell, chasing him from the game after five innings and four runs.

Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly, who form the middle of the Longhorn order, each went 5-for-5 at the plate with two home runs. Stehly’s second blast of the game gave the team a 10-7 lead in the eighth inning.

The Red Raider offense hadn’t scored since the first inning, but it put a rally together in the bottom of the eighth. Wilson led off the inning with a triple, Murrell drove in two with a double and Cole Stilwell punched a game-tying single into right field with two outs.

Texas scored seven runs in five innings against the Red Raider bullpen, but reliever Bo Blessie got a big out when the team needed it. The scored was tied 11-11 when Blessie struck out Texas’ Trey Faltine with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning.

A scoreless bottom of the ninth sent the game to extra innings, where Texas went ahead 12-11.

In the bottom of the 10th, Parker Kelly got to third base quickly on a lead-off double and wild pitch. Stilwell brought him home on a fielder’s choice. Texas walked Jace Jung to bring up Cody Masters with the game tied and the bases loaded. Masters struck out in his first at-bat of the season, but Wilson won the game two pitches later.

The win kept the Red Raiders’ perfect home record alive. They will go for the sweep Sunday at 2:00 p.m.