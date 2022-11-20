LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech outside linebacker Tyree Wilson announced Sunday he will forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft.

Wilson, who missed Saturday’s game at Iowa State with a foot injury, is projected to go early in the first round.

“I fully intended to finish this season with my brothers on the field, but unfortunately,” Wilson said in a social media post. “I broke a bone in my foot, and despite my best efforts to work through it, multiple doctors have advised me to get it fixed immediately. Although I have to stay off my foot for the next couple of months, I will be 100% healthy and prepared for the NFL Draft workouts, where I plan to continue to prove that I’m the best defensive player in this upcoming draft.”

Wilson had 61 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, including seven sacks, and a forced fumble on the year before going down with an injury against Kansas. His 14 tackles for loss still rank eleven in the nation.