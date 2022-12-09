LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior outside linebacker Tyree Wilson was named a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Friday.

Wilson becomes the 32nd Red Raider to be selected as a first-team All-American by one of the five NCAA-recognized organizations and the first since receiver Antoine Wesley in 2018. Wilson is the first edge rusher/defensive end to receive the honor since Montae Reagor in 1998.

Despite missing the final two games due to injury, Wilson remains one of the nation’s leaders with 14.0 tackles for loss, which still leads the Big 12 and ranks 12th in the FBS for per game average (1.40). He is also the Big 12 leader in sacks per game (0.70) after totaling 7.0 on the season from his spot on the edge of Texas Tech’s defensive front.

The FWAA All-America Team, presented in partnership with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, is one of five that compromise the NCAA’s consensus team, joining the Walter Camp Foundation (released Thursday), Associated Press (will be announced Monday), The Sporting News (will be announced Tuesday) and the American Football Coaches Association (will be announced Wednesday).

Wilson, a first-team All-Big 12 by the conference coaches and the Associated Press, was also recognized in the past week as an honorable mention All-American by Pro Football Focus and a first-team All-American by The Athletic.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)