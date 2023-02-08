LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech running back SaRodorick Thompson Jr. and outside linebacker Tyree Wilson were both among the NFL Scouting Combine invitations that were officially announced Wednesday by the league office.

This is the sixth-consecutive year multiple Red Raiders have received combine invites as Thompson and Wilson will be among the 319 total prospects who will descend on Lukas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from Feb. 28-March 6. It is the eighth-straight year where at least one Red Raider has been invited.

The NFL Combine annually represents the largest gathering of scouts, coaches and executives from all 32 teams to evaluate that year’s draft class. Participants are put through a series of tests throughout their stay in Indianapolis such as the bench press, 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump and shuttle run as well as position-specific drills. The on-field drills combine with a rigorous slate of meetings with team executives and medical staffs.

Wilson will look to cement his status as a potential first-round pick during his stay in Indianapolis as prognosticators currently see him as a potential top-10 selection in April. He would be Texas Tech’s first top-10 pick since the Kansas City Chiefs traded up to the No. 10 overall selection to select Patrick Mahomes II in 2017.

Despite missing the final two regular-season games and the TaxAct Texas Bowl due to injury, Wilson remained one of the nation’s defensive leaders, especially among edge rushers, as he totaled 61 tackles, including 14.0 for a loss and 7.0 sacks. At the time of his injury, Wilson was one of only two power-five players and one of seven players in the FBS to record 60 tackles, at least 10.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 or more sacks.

Wilson, a native of Henderson, Texas, still finished among the national leaders in several stat categories, ending the year at No. 12 in tackles for loss per game (1.4) and 29th for total tackles for loss. He was the Big 12 leader for tackles for loss per and shared the league high for sacks per game (0.70).

Thompson, meanwhile, continues to rise on draft boards after strong performances in both the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and the Reese’s Senior Bowl last weekend. He is the first Red Raider running back to be invited to the NFL Combine since DeAndre Washington, an eventual fifth-round selection, in 2016.

Thompson, a native of Irving, Texas, solidified his name as one of the top running backs in recent memory as he totaled 2,664 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns over his 50-game career as a Red Raider. Thompson wrapped his Red Raider career ranked third all-time in career rushing touchdowns and eighth for career rushing yards as he recorded at least 500 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in each of the past four seasons.

The NFL Combine is scheduled to begin with defensive linemen and linebackers on March 2 and ends with the running backs and offensive linemen on March 5. Full coverage will be provided throughout via NFL Network.

(Texas Tech Press Release)