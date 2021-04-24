Winthrop transfer Adonis Arms commits to Texas Tech

Winthrop guard Adonis Arms (25) shoots over Villanova guard Justin Moore (5) in the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Mark Adams added another piece to Texas Tech’s roster Saturday, securing a commitment from Winthrop transfer Adonis Arms.

Arms announced his pledge to Texas Tech on social media.

The 6-foot-6 guard came off the bench last season for a Winthrop team that posted a 23-2 record and earned a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling to No. 5 Villanova.

He averaged 10.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game and shot 35.1 percent from 3-point range.

Arms said in his tweet that he was also recruited by Oklahoma State, DePaul, Butler, Iowa State and BYU after entering the transfer portal.

Before landing at Winthrop, Arms played at Mesa Community College and Northwest Nazarene University, according to his page on Winthrop’s official website.

Arms joins East Los Angeles College forward KJ Allen, Trinity Christian (Lubbock) guard Ethan Duncan and Dallas Baptist guard Chandler Jacobs as players that have joined the Red Raiders since Adams was named head coach.