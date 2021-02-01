With McClung cold, defense keys No. 13 Texas Tech to 57-52 win over No. 9 Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s De’Vion Harmon (11) goes against Texas Tech’s Mac McClung (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Look at the box score of No. 13 Texas Tech’s game Monday night and you’ll find a strange sight. Every Red Raider that saw the floor made a field goal — except Mac McClung.

Even without production from the focal point of their offense, Texas Tech managed a 57-52 win over No. 9 Oklahoma, using defense and key shots from McClung’s teammates.

The Red Raiders led 44-40 with just more than four minutes remaining when Kevin McCullar and Terrence Shannon Jr. made back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the lead to 10 points. Clutch free throw shooting from Shannon helped Texas Tech hold off a furious late Sooner scoring run and hang on for the win.

Even on a night when his shot wasn’t falling, McClung found other ways to contribute. Notably, he flew in for a volleyball spike block in transition, held off a Sooner defender to assist McCullar’s clutch 3, and made two important free throws late.

The Red Raiders were catching an Oklahoma team that was red-hot, coming off of three straight wins over top 10 opponents. The last of which came over an equally searing Alabama team with two Sooner starters, Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams, out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Both players missed the game against Texas Tech as well, and the Sooners struggled to create offense without their point guard, Reaves. They finished the game with just three assists, scrounging points off of isolations, free throws and one-man fastbreaks.

Of course, the Texas Tech defense was critical in keeping Oklahoma’s score low. The Red Raiders’ usual “no middle” scheme kept the Sooners out of the lane and forced them to jack 3-pointers, on which they shot just 27.3%.

It took OU 33 minutes to crack 40 points, but Texas Tech was not far ahead of them. They missed McClung’s usual scoring bursts and struggled to puncture the stingy Sooner defense.

Clarence Nadolny has seen increased playing time since the Red Raiders had nine straight days off due to opponent COVID-19 issues, and he provided a spark Monday night. He hit a 3-pointer — the fourth of his career — and scored again in the before halftime. It was just five points, but they accounted for 20% of Texas Tech’s scoring in a slow first half.

The haphazard period could be encapsulated by one play, in which Oklahoma’s Umoja Gibson scooped up a Kyler Edwards turnover, lost his dribble coming up the court, picked the ball up and fired up a 3-pointer, which went in off the backboard.

Two Brady Manek 3-pointers pulled the Soners within one point of Texas Tech to kick off the second half. The Red Raiders weathered the storm briefly, but Gibson tied the game with free throws after he was fouled on a 3-pointer by McCullar.

The foul was an outlier in what was otherwise a solid day for McCullar. He knocked down one late 3-pointer and assisted Shannon on the next, which gave Texas Tech that crucial 10-point lead.

Shannon was the high scorer with 15 points. McCullar added 13 and four steals.

McClung had scored 20 points in four consecutive games heading into Monday night, and he carried the team for stretches in those games. Tonight, he didn’t have it, but Texas Tech continued to fight on both ends and edged out a win against a top 10 opponent.