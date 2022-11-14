LUBBOCK, Texas – For the second time this season, Texas Tech senior kicker Trey Wolff was recognized with a weekly honor from the Big 12. On Monday, Wolff was named Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.

In the Red Raiders’ 43-28 win versus Kansas, Wolff was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goal attempts to help push Texas Tech to victory. Wolff split the uprights from 30, 33, and 51 yards, marking the fifth time in his career he has successfully connected on three field goals in a game.

Wolff’s 51-yard field goal came as time expired to close the first half, giving the Red Raiders a 27-21 lead at the break. It matched the longest field goal of his career.

Wolff is now 15-of-18 on field goal attempts and 32-of-32 on PATs this season as he ranks 15th in the FBS now in field goals per game (1.5). He is the only Big 12 kicker to successfully make multiple field goals this season of 51 yards or longer.

Wolff shared the honor with West Virginia’s Oliver Straw.

This is the fifth Big 12 weekly award of the season for the Red Raiders. Reggie Pearson Jr. rThis is the fifth Big 12 weekly award of the season Texas Tech. Reggie Pearson Jr. was honored for his play on defense while Behren Morton was named newcomer of the week, and Donovan Smith earned offensive player of the week.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)