LUBBOCK, Texas – Clutch kicks in Texas Tech’s 51-48 overtime win over Oklahoma secured Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors for senior kicker Trey Wolff on Monday.

Wolf capped a 3-of-3 performance with a 35-yard field goal in overtime to clinch the win over the Sooners. In addition to the game-winner, Wolff connected on a 29-yard attempt to end the second quarter, and a hit 43-yard try to force overtime.

It’s the third time Wolff has been honored by the Big 12 this season.

He picked up the award after hitting a game-winning field goal in Texas Tech’s overtime win over Texas and a 3-of-3 performance in a Red Raider win over Kansas.

Wolff has 18 field goals this season, which is the third-most in a single season in program history. His 39 career field goals rank eighth in Texas Tech history.