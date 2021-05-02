Worth the Wait: No. 11 Red Raiders top No. 3 Horns 5-3 after lengthy delay

AUSTIN — The game took more than 24 hours from start to finish, but No. 11 Texas Tech baseball waited out a day-long weather delay to defeat No. 3 Texas 5-3 Sunday.

The game began on Saturday and was suspended after a heavy dose of rainfall. It stopped while the Longhorns had the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, trailing Texas Tech 5-3.

When the came picked back up on Sunday, TTU relief ace Ryan Sublette came in and struck out Texas catcher Silas Ardoin, ending the threat. He then set the Longhorns down 1-2-3 in the ninth inning to close the game.

The victory marked a much-needed series win for the No. 11 Red Raiders, who also won 6-3 on Friday. Texas Tech dropped two of three games to Baylor in its previous Big 12 series.

It also brought them closer to Texas in the Big 12 standings. The Longhorns are second in the conference with a 12-5 mark, and Texas Tech is now two games behind them at 10-7. TCU leads the Big 12 with a 14-3 record.

Before the delay, the game was a pitcher’s duel between Tech’s Micah Dallas and Texas’ Tristan Stevens.

The game was scoreless through five innings, but the Red Raiders broke through for five runs in the sixth. Cal Conley had a two-run double in the inning and later scored on a Cole Stilwell base hit.

The Longhorns’ first run off Dallas came on a seventh-inning solo home run by designated hitter Ivan Melendez. They loaded the bases in the eighth, and freshman Levi Wells replaced Dallas. He walked in two runs and struck out Douglas Hodo before rain paused the game.

Dallas finished with a line of 7.1 innings, seven hits, three earned runs and eight strikeouts.

Texas Tech will go for the sweep Sunday at 2:30 p.m. on the Longhorn Network.