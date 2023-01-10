LUBBOCK, Texas – After being back with the program for one season, wide receivers coach Emmett Jones is expected to leave for the same position at Oklahoma, according to multiple reports.

Jones joined Joey McGuire’s inaugural staff on December 6, 2021, after three seasons at Kansas. His first stint at Texas Tech began in 2015 as director of player development. He spent the next three seasons as the Red Raiders’ receivers coach.

Jones is no longer listed on Texas Tech’s coaching staff page.

He takes over the role that was held by Cale Gundy before his resignation last season. L’Damian Washington was Oklahoma’s interim receivers coach in 2022.