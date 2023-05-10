IRVING, Texas – Texas Tech Kailey Wyckoff was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year Wednesday, becoming the first Red Raider to pick up a Big 12 individual award since 1997.

Wyckoff also landed on the All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Freshman Team while Ellie Bailey earned a First Team selection. Bailey marks the first Red Raider to be tabbed a first-team selection since Karli Hamilton in 2019.

Wyckoff finished the regular season ranked sixth in the conference in batting average (.401), fifth in slugging percentage (.755), fifth in OPS (1.215), 10th in runs scored (40), seventh in hits (58), third in doubles (15) and first in triples (5).

She’s just the second person in program history to earn a Big 12 individual joining Kim Martinez (1997 Newcomer of the Year).

Wyckoff, Bailey, and the rest of the Red Raiders return to action in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament tomorrow against No.2 seed Texas at 12:30 p.m.