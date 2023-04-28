LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s Kailey Wyckoff became the first Red Raider ever selected to the National Freshman of the Year Top 25, announced by the TUCCI/NFCA on Friday.

“This honor is well deserved because Kailey has performed at such a high level for us all year,” head coach Craig Snider said in a press release. “You always love to see good people get recognized!”

Wyckoff ranks eight nationally in doubles, 16th in total bases, and 18th in triples. The Katy native leads the Red Raiders in batting average (.411), doubles (15), triples (5), total bases (110), slugging percentage (.780), on-base percentage (.471), and OPS (1.251).

Wyckoff and her teammates return to action with a noon doubleheader Saturday against No. 7 Oklahoma State.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)