LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior wide receiver Xavier White was one of 81 players nominated for the 13th annual Burlsworth Trophy, announced by the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation on Tuesday. The award is given annually to college football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on.

White, a senior in his fourth season with the Red Raiders, joined the program as a walk-on slot receiver in 2019 after playing his freshman season at Dodge City Community College in Kansas.

The Monterey product had ten receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown in his first season at Texas Tech before suffering a season-ending injury. Even after the injury, White was awarded a scholarship prior to the following season.

After two seasons at running back, White has returned to wide receiver this season, and through eight games, White leads the Red Raiders in all-purpose yardage with 686. White leads the team in receptions (33) and receiving yards (454).

For the entire list of nominees and additional information, visit burlsworthtrophy.com.

The Burlsworth Trophy award ceremony to honor the three finalists and to announce the 2022 winner on Dec. 5th at 7 p.m. CT at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Ark.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)